Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Shines Bright with International Booker Prize Win

In a remarkable achievement for Indian literature, Banu Mushtaq's short story collection, 'Heart Lamp', has won the esteemed International Booker Prize, marking the first win for a Kannada title.

The collection, vividly portraying women's resilience in southern India's patriarchal communities, was celebrated during a ceremony in London alongside translator Deepa Bhasthi.

Karnataka leaders and literary figures praised Mushtaq and Bhasthi for elevating Kannada literature globally, a testament to the power of diverse storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)