Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' Shines Bright with International Booker Prize Win
Banu Mushtaq's 'Heart Lamp' becomes the first Kannada title to win the International Booker Prize. Her collection of short stories, spanning 30 years, highlights women's resilience in southern India's patriarchal communities. The win celebrates Kannada literature on a global stage, with praise for both Mushtaq and her translator, Deepa Bhasthi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:30 IST
In a remarkable achievement for Indian literature, Banu Mushtaq's short story collection, 'Heart Lamp', has won the esteemed International Booker Prize, marking the first win for a Kannada title.
The collection, vividly portraying women's resilience in southern India's patriarchal communities, was celebrated during a ceremony in London alongside translator Deepa Bhasthi.
Karnataka leaders and literary figures praised Mushtaq and Bhasthi for elevating Kannada literature globally, a testament to the power of diverse storytelling.
