Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' Triumphs at Cannes with Nine-Minute Ovation

Neeraj Ghaywan's latest cinematic venture, 'Homebound', made a significant impact at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, earning a nine-minute standing ovation during its screening in the Un Certain Regard segment. This follows the success of Ghaywan's debut film, 'Masaan', which also premiered in the same category back in 2015.

The premiere, held at the Debussy Theatre, saw attendance from the film's talented cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside producer Karan Johar and Dharma Productions' team. The audience's enthusiastic response reflects the poignant narrative of 'Homebound', which explores the journey of two childhood friends striving for dignity in a North Indian village.

Executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, the film delves into themes of friendship and ambition. The sartorial choices at the event were as notable as the film, with the cast donning designer ensembles that turned heads on the red carpet, signifying a celebration of both cinematic and cultural artistry.

