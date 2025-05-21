Heart Lamp Ignites Global Recognition for Kannada Literature

The global literary community is celebrating the triumph of Kannada literature as Bhanu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi clinched the prestigious International Booker Prize for 'Heart Lamp.' This accolade elevates Indian language literature on the world stage, demonstrating the richness of narratives beyond Hindi and English.

'Heart Lamp,' Mushtaq's collection of short stories, is the first Kannada title to receive the prize, which acknowledges not only the stylistic excellence but also the portrayal of women's resilience in patriarchal societies. The stories, written over four decades, captivate with their wit, vividness, and emphasis on sisterhood.

The award highlights the burgeoning recognition of Indian languages globally, encouraging authors to bridge cultural and linguistic divides. Mushtaq's origins in the Bandaya Sahitya Movement reflect her activism and advocacy for women's experiences, underscoring the universal themes present in her celebrated work.

(With inputs from agencies.)