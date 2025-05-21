Left Menu

Heart Lamp Ignites Global Recognition for Kannada Literature

Kannada writer Bhanu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi have won the International Booker Prize for 'Heart Lamp.' This win marks a milestone for Indian language literature, highlighting various narratives beyond English and Hindi. The collection explores the resilience of women in patriarchal Southern Indian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:08 IST
Heart Lamp Ignites Global Recognition for Kannada Literature
  • Country:
  • India

The global literary community is celebrating the triumph of Kannada literature as Bhanu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi clinched the prestigious International Booker Prize for 'Heart Lamp.' This accolade elevates Indian language literature on the world stage, demonstrating the richness of narratives beyond Hindi and English.

'Heart Lamp,' Mushtaq's collection of short stories, is the first Kannada title to receive the prize, which acknowledges not only the stylistic excellence but also the portrayal of women's resilience in patriarchal societies. The stories, written over four decades, captivate with their wit, vividness, and emphasis on sisterhood.

The award highlights the burgeoning recognition of Indian languages globally, encouraging authors to bridge cultural and linguistic divides. Mushtaq's origins in the Bandaya Sahitya Movement reflect her activism and advocacy for women's experiences, underscoring the universal themes present in her celebrated work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025