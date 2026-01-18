Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Launches Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu for Indian Languages

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new annual literary award, Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu, for leading works in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi, with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. This initiative aims to counter political interference in national literary awards, ensuring fair recognition for literary talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Launches Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu for Indian Languages
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a significant literary initiative by announcing the Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu, an annual award celebrating outstanding works in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

The award, backed by the state government, offers a Rs 5 lakh cash prize for exemplary literary contributions. This move comes after allegations of political interference in the Sahitya Akademi awards by the Union Culture Ministry, which led to its cancellation.

To combat such political interventions in art and literature, Stalin plans to establish a transparent selection process reliant on independent experts. Literary committees comprising notable writers will ensure impartial evaluation, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
2
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
3
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
4
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026