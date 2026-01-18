Tamil Nadu Launches Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu for Indian Languages

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a significant literary initiative by announcing the Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu, an annual award celebrating outstanding works in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi.

The award, backed by the state government, offers a Rs 5 lakh cash prize for exemplary literary contributions. This move comes after allegations of political interference in the Sahitya Akademi awards by the Union Culture Ministry, which led to its cancellation.

To combat such political interventions in art and literature, Stalin plans to establish a transparent selection process reliant on independent experts. Literary committees comprising notable writers will ensure impartial evaluation, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering artistic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)