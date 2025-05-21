Left Menu

Icons Immortalized: Historical Figures' Portraits to Grace Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly will soon display portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, following a resolution passed by the General Purposes Committee. This decision honors their contributions to India's freedom struggle and emphasizes the Assembly's commitment to democratic ideals and national pride.

The Delhi Assembly is set to honor national icons Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya by displaying their portraits within its premises.

This initiative was led by Speaker Vijender Gupta following a resolution passed by the General Purposes Committee. The resolution acknowledges the trio's significant contributions to India's independence movement, social reforms, and educational revival, marking them as enduring symbols of patriotism and democratic ideals.

However, controversy emerged as AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar accused the committee of ignoring their proposal to include Savitribai Phule's portrait. Despite these claims, Assembly officials clarified that the proposed addition was not formally submitted in writing, and the dispute remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

