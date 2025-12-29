Clash in Yalova: Turkish Police Confront Islamic State Militants
Seven Turkish police officers were injured following a clash with suspected Islamic State militants in Yalova province, Turkey. The skirmish occurred during a raid on a house thought to contain militants. The attack follows recent detentions of suspected militants plotting against non-Muslims in Turkey.
Seven Turkish police officers sustained injuries during an operation against suspected Islamic State militants in Yalova province, northwest Turkey. According to state broadcaster TRT Haber, the confrontation occurred near Yalova, south of Istanbul, along the Sea of Marmara coast.
During the operation, the suspects reportedly opened fire on the police, prompting the dispatch of special police forces from Bursa province to the area for reinforcement. Despite the injuries, the condition of the officers is not considered serious.
This incident follows the recent detention of 115 suspected Islamic State members by Turkish police, who claimed these individuals were planning attacks on Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office indicated the planned attacks targeted non-Muslims.
