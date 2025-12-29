Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo's Unyielding Quest for 1,000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being 40, remains passionate about football and aims to achieve 1,000 career goals. With 956 goals already to his name, he plans to continue playing for one or two more years to reach this milestone. Ronaldo was recently named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:49 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's passion for football shows no signs of waning as he sets his sights on a new milestone: 1,000 career goals. With 956 goals under his belt, the Portuguese forward remains undeterred in his quest.

At the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was recognized as the Best Middle East Player. Despite turning 40, his determination to play for one or two more years is evident as he eyes his goal with unwavering resolve.

Uninterested in geographical boundaries, Ronaldo emphasizes his love for the game, whether in Europe or the Middle East. His ambition is clear: achieve the 1,000 goal mark, win more trophies, and continue enjoying the sport. "If no injuries," he confidently asserts, "I will reach the number for sure."

