Return to the Blue House: A New Chapter in South Korean Politics

In a significant political move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung returned the presidential office to Cheong Wa Dae, the historic site also known as the Blue House. This marks his first commute since taking office in June, following the ousting of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon, who had relocated the office to the Defense Ministry for claimed democratic purposes, left a controversial legacy that included a short-lived martial law declaration. Lee's decision to return to Cheong Wa Dae is seen as an attempt to distance his administration from Yoon's turbulent tenure.

The relocation back to Cheong Wa Dae, which has long served as the presidential office, signals a return to tradition and an effort to stabilize political norms after Yoon's impeachment and subsequent arrest on serious charges. Lee's move has been met with public support, as evidenced by the eager crowds greeting his arrival.

