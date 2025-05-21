Left Menu

Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: A Statehood Celebration in the Himalayas

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has invited Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood on May 29. The state became part of India in 1975. Drones have been temporarily banned in Sikkim for security during the celebrations. Cooperation with this directive is mandatory.

Gangtok | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended a formal invitation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood on May 29.

In response, Sitharaman agreed to visit the Himalayan state, highlighting the importance of this milestone. Previously enjoying protectorate status under India, Sikkim became a state in 1975 after a referendum.

Prior to the Prime Minister's visit, a temporary drone ban has been enforced from May 27 to May 29 for security reasons. The directive aims to ensure public safety and compliance with regulations.

