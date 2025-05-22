Chris Brown: World Tour Set to Proceed Amid Legal Turmoil

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was granted bail by a London judge, allowing him to move forward with his world tour. This decision comes despite allegations of assault against him involving a music producer at a London nightclub.

The bail decision followed a previous ruling by a Manchester judge that placed Brown in custody. His release on bail of 5 million pounds ensures his participation in the upcoming tour, starting in Amsterdam on June 8, 2023.

Both Brown and American musician Omololu Akinlolu, who were involved in the incident, are scheduled to appear in court on June 20. The allegations involve a serious assault case caught on camera, adding to the controversy surrounding the tour.

