Revealed: Ex-Assistant's Shocking Testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Federal Trial

At Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal sex trafficking trial, his former assistant George Kaplan testified about covering up the mogul's 'freak-offs,' including tidying up rooms after the events. Prosecutors allege Combs used his empire to facilitate misconduct and cover it. Cassie, Combs' ex-girlfriend, corroborated some allegations, including one implicating rapper Kid Cudi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:54 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In a gripping federal trial, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing testimony from former personal assistant George Kaplan, who revealed details about his efforts to clean up after the hip-hop mogul's notorious 'freak-offs.' The trial seeks to unearth the darker side of Combs' celebrated public persona.

Kaplan, who worked for Combs between 2013 and 2015, testified about being tasked with cleaning hotel rooms and providing illicit substances, asserting that protecting Combs' image was crucial. The trial paints a picture of control and intimidation as Combs allegedly leveraged his empire to facilitate misconduct.

Cassie, Combs' former partner, corroborated parts of the allegations, adding that Combs was infuriated with her brief relationship with rapper Kid Cudi. Prosecutors allege retaliation was severe, including threats and violence, as they examine the intersection of fame, power, and abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

