Zach Braff Returns in 'Scrubs' Reboot Revival

Zach Braff is set to reprise his beloved role as Dr. John 'J. D.' Dorian in the reboot of the acclaimed medical sitcom 'Scrubs.'

This news emerges not long after Braff hinted at a possible return. Series creator Bill Lawrence will also join him in this exciting revival.

Though ABC and 20th Television have not commented, Lawrence confirmed development plans at a 2022 Scrubs reunion. Originally airing from 2001 to 2010, the series remains a nostalgic favorite for many fans.

