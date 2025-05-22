Runwal Realty Unveils Luxury Landmark: Runwal Raaya

Continuing its legacy of creating iconic addresses in Mumbai, Runwal Realty has unveiled Runwal Raaya, a luxurious residential development in the city. Blending thoughtful design, enduring quality, and modern elegance, Runwal Raaya embodies the brand's belief in uncompromised luxury and enduring architecture.

The project, featuring two luxury towers and a mixed-use development, offers spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences, each meticulously designed with private elevators, sun-kissed decks, and panoramic views, ensuring privacy and tranquility in Mumbai's vibrant Worli enclave.

Strategically located, Runwal Raaya ensures unmatched connectivity with the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Metro Line 3, and the Worli-Sewri Connector. With a variety of state-of-the-art amenities, it provides residents with a holistic lifestyle in a city defined by movement and ambition.

