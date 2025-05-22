Left Menu

Runwal Realty Unveils Luxury Landmark: Runwal Raaya

Runwal Realty has launched its luxurious Runwal Raaya in Mumbai, encapsulating royalty and prestige. This development offers premium residences with state-of-the-art amenities and unparalleled connectivity. Representing a significant shift in Runwal's branding, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor becomes the new ambassador, endorsing the brand's timeless philosophy.

Continuing its legacy of creating iconic addresses in Mumbai, Runwal Realty has unveiled Runwal Raaya, a luxurious residential development in the city. Blending thoughtful design, enduring quality, and modern elegance, Runwal Raaya embodies the brand's belief in uncompromised luxury and enduring architecture.

The project, featuring two luxury towers and a mixed-use development, offers spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences, each meticulously designed with private elevators, sun-kissed decks, and panoramic views, ensuring privacy and tranquility in Mumbai's vibrant Worli enclave.

Strategically located, Runwal Raaya ensures unmatched connectivity with the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Metro Line 3, and the Worli-Sewri Connector. With a variety of state-of-the-art amenities, it provides residents with a holistic lifestyle in a city defined by movement and ambition.

