Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Sindoor Statement: A Fashion Power Move?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned at Cannes with her 'Operation Sindoor' look, sparking discussions about patriotism, cultural symbolism, and fashion. Her appearance, interpreted as a tribute to India's Operation Sindoor, stood out due to her Manish Malhotra ivory saree and notable sindoor application, resonating with audiences globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:41 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captured the media's attention at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a striking Manish Malhotra ivory saree complemented by a notable sindoor—a red vermilion line signifying marital status in Hindu culture. The bold look sparked rampant discussions both online and offline about its deeper meaning.

The actor's choice of sindoor, never before seen on her at the festival, led some to see it as a subtle nod to the impactful military Operation Sindoor. Others speculated it meant to quell gossip about marital discord, while many applauded it as a bold fashion statement that tied in seamlessly with her attire.

Journalists and the public alike have shared their interpretations, debating whether Rai's look was a patriotic gesture, a cultural celebration, or purely a fashion decision. All the same, her Cannes appearance remains one of her most talked-about red-carpet looks, rivalling her past iconic styles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

