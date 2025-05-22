Michael McStay: A Touchstone of British Television Passes at 92

British television has bid farewell to one of its stalwarts, Michael McStay, known for his contributions to iconic series like 'Doctor Who' and 'No Hiding Place'.

Confirming his passing on May 20, sources report he died peacefully in his sleep on May 18, shortly after a cherished lunch with his children. His distinguished career spanned decades and left an indelible mark on British entertainment.

McStay first captured the public's attention as Sergeant Perryman in 'No Hiding Place', appearing in over 80 episodes. His journey continued with a memorable stint on 'Doctor Who', as well as roles in numerous other beloved series. His career celebrated both longevity and a deep connection with audiences.

