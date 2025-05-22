Left Menu

Michael McStay: A Touchstone of British Television Passes at 92

Renowned for roles in 'Doctor Who' and 'No Hiding Place', Michael McStay dies at 92. He peacefully passed on May 18, leaving behind a vibrant legacy in British television and film. His memorable portrayals have been etched into the cultural landscape, beloved by fans both old and new.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:24 IST
Michael McStay: A Touchstone of British Television Passes at 92
Michael McStay (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British television has bid farewell to one of its stalwarts, Michael McStay, known for his contributions to iconic series like 'Doctor Who' and 'No Hiding Place'.

Confirming his passing on May 20, sources report he died peacefully in his sleep on May 18, shortly after a cherished lunch with his children. His distinguished career spanned decades and left an indelible mark on British entertainment.

McStay first captured the public's attention as Sergeant Perryman in 'No Hiding Place', appearing in over 80 episodes. His journey continued with a memorable stint on 'Doctor Who', as well as roles in numerous other beloved series. His career celebrated both longevity and a deep connection with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025