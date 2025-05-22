Left Menu

Heroes Honored: Gallantry Awards Recognize Unyielding Courage

President Droupadi Murmu awarded six Kirti Chakras, four posthumously, recognizing the courage and valor of personnel from the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, 33 Shaurya Chakras were also presented to members of armed forces and police units for bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumously, to individuals demonstrating exceptional bravery. The recipients hailed from the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, recognized for their gallant actions in service to the nation.

The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was awarded posthumously to Colonel Manpreet Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry, members of the Rashtriya Rifles, and a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, highlighting the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave souls. Additional honorees included Majors from the Maratha Light Infantry and Punjab Regiment.

Alongside these awards, President Murmu presented 33 Shaurya Chakras during the defence investiture, seven of which were posthumous. The ceremony witnessed acts of valor among personnel from armed forces and police units, underscoring the steadfast dedication to safeguarding the nation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan later shared visuals of the event across social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

