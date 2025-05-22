Left Menu

Elephant Allies: States Unite to Combat Crop Destruction

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, thanked Karnataka leaders for sending kumki elephants to address rogue elephants damaging crops and endangering residents. The initiative aims to protect farmers and their livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed gratitude towards Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for their support in providing kumki elephants. These trained elephants are expected to assist in curbing the menace of rogue elephants destroying crops and posing threats to the populace.

The deployment of elephants follows the personal receipt of four kumkis in Bengaluru by Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. Their arrival is timely, as they will be instrumental in safeguarding agricultural interests against wild animal incursions.

This collaboration between the states highlights a cooperative approach in addressing environmental challenges and prioritizing the safety and security of farmers and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

