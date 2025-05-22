Elephant Allies: States Unite to Combat Crop Destruction

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed gratitude towards Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for their support in providing kumki elephants. These trained elephants are expected to assist in curbing the menace of rogue elephants destroying crops and posing threats to the populace.

The deployment of elephants follows the personal receipt of four kumkis in Bengaluru by Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan. Their arrival is timely, as they will be instrumental in safeguarding agricultural interests against wild animal incursions.

This collaboration between the states highlights a cooperative approach in addressing environmental challenges and prioritizing the safety and security of farmers and local communities.

