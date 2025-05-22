Kim Kardashian Celebrates Law School Graduation After Six-Year Journey

Kim Kardashian, renowned American media figure, has announced her graduation from law school following six intense years of dedication to legal studies. To commemorate her accomplishment, Kardashian hosted an intimate commencement ceremony attended by family and close friends, including sister Khloe Kardashian and buddy Van Jones. Guests were treated to place settings crafted from her previous study notes, as reported by E! News.

Kim took to Instagram Stories to express her gratitude, acknowledging the companionable support she received throughout her educational endeavor. Her journey into law began after watching a Twitter video that highlighted issues within the judicial system, igniting her interest in criminal justice reform. Consequently, she embarked on a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018. Her perseverance paid off in 2021 when she successfully passed the 'baby bar' exam after three attempts.

According to reports, Kardashian also completed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) this March, fulfilling another criterion for legal registration. Her legal mentor praised Kim's discipline, revealing she dedicated 5,184 hours to her legal studies over the course of six years, all while balancing the demands of motherhood and her various business ventures. Nevertheless, Kim's path to becoming an attorney is not complete; she still needs to clear the California Bar Exam, which is administered twice a year in February and July, as noted by the State Bar of California per E! News.

