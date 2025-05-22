Left Menu

Jessica Simpson Shares Insights from Acting Comeback with Kim Kardashian

Jessica Simpson discusses her acting return in the Hulu series 'All's Fair' alongside Kim Kardashian. Praising the on-set experience and the prosthetics team, Simpson humorously highlights her role dynamics with Kardashian. The series features a star-studded cast and showcases female divorce attorneys breaking the mold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:33 IST
Jessica Simpson Shares Insights from Acting Comeback with Kim Kardashian
Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jessica Simpson has spoken candidly about her return to acting, working alongside Kim Kardashian in the Hulu series 'All's Fair'. Simpson characterized the on-set experience as both 'incredible' and 'natural', emphasizing her enjoyment of the filming process.

The actress lauded the prosthetics team for their work on her character, noting they described her patience as unmatched. Simpson hinted at the transformative demands of her role, stating she 'really embody[s] someone' quite different from herself.

Simpson humorously compared her collaboration with Kardashian, expressing, 'She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining.' The series, centered on female divorce attorneys establishing their own practice, features an impressive cast, including Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson. Simpson's enthusiasm for the project signals a promising return to the screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025