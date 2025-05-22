Jessica Simpson Shares Insights from Acting Comeback with Kim Kardashian

Jessica Simpson has spoken candidly about her return to acting, working alongside Kim Kardashian in the Hulu series 'All's Fair'. Simpson characterized the on-set experience as both 'incredible' and 'natural', emphasizing her enjoyment of the filming process.

The actress lauded the prosthetics team for their work on her character, noting they described her patience as unmatched. Simpson hinted at the transformative demands of her role, stating she 'really embody[s] someone' quite different from herself.

Simpson humorously compared her collaboration with Kardashian, expressing, 'She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining.' The series, centered on female divorce attorneys establishing their own practice, features an impressive cast, including Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson. Simpson's enthusiasm for the project signals a promising return to the screen.

