Meghann Fahy Discusses Complex Roles in Netflix's 'Sirens'

Actress Meghann Fahy delves into her contrasting roles in Netflix's upcoming series 'Sirens' and 'The White Lotus'. Playing the character Devon, she navigates themes of wealth, identity, and societal pressures. Fahy describes how both roles break stereotypes, revealing characters more complex than they initially appear.

Actress Meghann Fahy recently opened up about portraying the character Devon in Netflix's much-anticipated series 'Sirens', crafted by Molly Smith Metzler. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Devon hails from a modest background but finds herself on a luxury island retreat, all while aiming to assist her sister Simone, played by Milly Alcock, to escape the influence of her boss, Michaela Kell, portrayed by Julianne Moore, a socialite with considerable clout on the island.

Fahy reflected on her roles, contrasting Devon with Daphne from HBO's 'The White Lotus', noting their stark differences. "These two women are underestimated and not what they initially seem," she remarked, highlighting how appearances often deceive in both series. In 'The White Lotus', Fahy's character Daphne unravels as more than just a luxurious ornament in her marriage to financier Cameron, played by Theo James.

The actress linked the thematic connections between the shows, noting society's current fascination with wealth and its intricacies. While 'The White Lotus' teases viewers with mysterious deaths, 'Sirens' dives deeper into class structures. Co-star Milly Alcock emphasized that societal demands burden both women and men, with colleague Josh Segarra attributing darker storylines to pervasive greed. Fahy summarizes 'Sirens' as an exploration of perception and misjudgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

