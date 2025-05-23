Left Menu

Stars Shine for a Cause: The amfAR Gala at Cannes

Celebrities flocked to Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival for the amfAR charity dinner supporting HIV/AIDS research. The event has raised nearly $300 million since 1993. Concerns were raised about U.S. budget cuts affecting AIDS funding, as global health agencies warn of potential worsening situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:36 IST
Famous personalities from the entertainment industry, including Adrien Brody, Spike Lee, and members of Duran Duran, took a brief escape from Cannes Film Festival's busy Croisette boulevard to attend the annual amfAR charity dinner at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The event, which has been a staple in Cap d'Antibes since 1993, raises funds for HIV/AIDS research with entry tickets starting at $25,000. So far, the gala has generated nearly $300 million, supporting essential research initiatives towards combatting the AIDS epidemic.

Amidst the glamorous setting, celebrities voiced strong concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's funding cuts for global AIDS programs. With stark warnings from the United Nations AIDS agency, the event highlighted the critical role of organizations like amfAR in continuing advocacy and research to prevent a potential rise in new infections and casualties.

