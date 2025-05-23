Left Menu

A24's Next Epic: Alex Garland to Direct 'Elden Ring' Film

Alex Garland will direct the 'Elden Ring' film adaptation produced by A24. Based on the 2022 video game with a story by George R.R. Martin, the film explores a dark fantasy world. The game sold over 30 million units. Producers include Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:37 IST
Renowned filmmaker Alex Garland is set to helm A24's latest venture, a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed video game 'Elden Ring.'

As reported by Variety, the movie will transport audiences into a dark fantasy universe defined by vast landscapes and foreboding dungeons, drawing from a story crafted by George R.R. Martin. Released in 2022, 'Elden Ring' has achieved global success with over 30 million copies sold.

Alongside Garland, the film's production team boasts industry heavyweights like Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Vince Gerardis. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to the 'Elden Ring Nightreign' spin-off, slated for release on May 30.

