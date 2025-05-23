Left Menu

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite: A Cinematic Journey Revisited

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite after 35 years for 'Thug Life,' a sequel to their iconic film 'Nayakan.' The duo reflects on their enduring friendship, shared cinematic dreams, and the challenges of filmmaking. Despite obstacles, they explore creative storytelling and reminisce about their collaborative journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:14 IST
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, two stalwarts of Indian cinema, have reunited 35 years after their groundbreaking film 'Nayakan' for a sequel titled 'Thug Life.' The pair fondly recall their long-standing friendship, which began before the success of 'Nayakan,' and has now culminated in this new cinematic offering.

In 'Thug Life,' Haasan reprises his role as Sakthivel Naicker, a character who cemented his status in the film fraternity. The movie, an idea initially conceived by Haasan, will be a testament to their creative synergy, showcasing their mutual passion for storytelling and filmmaking.

Both Haasan and Ratnam acknowledge the artistic and financial hurdles within the industry but emphasize their commitment to crafting authentic narratives. Their collaboration reflects a shared philosophy: that true artistry often flourishes best under constraints, challenging filmmakers to innovate and engage audience imaginations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

