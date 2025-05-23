Dolly Parton Passes on '9 to 5' Remake But Offers Musical Support

Legendary singer and actress Dolly Parton has confirmed she will not participate in the remake of the 1980 comedy classic '9 to 5', in which she originally starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Parton, however, supports the project, led by producer Jennifer Aniston, noting the updated script as "really good."

Speaking to People, Parton shared her enthusiasm for a fresh take on '9 to 5', highlighting how she has always yearned for a sequel. Nonetheless, she recognized the challenges of reprising roles from decades ago, expressing humor over the inevitable contrast between the original cast and newer, younger actors.

Despite not joining the cast, Parton offered her musical talents to the remake, allowing Aniston to utilize her iconic song '9 to 5' and expressing willingness to write new music for the film. Diablo Cody, known for 'Juno', is penning the screenplay, driven by a passion to contribute to the project.

