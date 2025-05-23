Ramlila Committees Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces with Operation Sindoor

Nearly 850 Ramlila committees across Delhi plan to hold a special tribute titled 'Operation Sindoor' before their Navratri performances, honoring the valor of the Indian armed forces.

The tribute commemorates Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK, in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

The decision, disclosed by Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Mahasangh, aligns with ongoing efforts to acknowledge the bravery of Indian soldiers by incorporating a tribute in the form of a play, short film, or screening before the main Ramlila enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)