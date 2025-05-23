Ramlila Committees Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces with Operation Sindoor
In Delhi, nearly 850 Ramlila committees will screen a special tribute to the Indian armed forces, titled 'Operation Sindoor,' before their performances this Navratri. This tribute celebrates the valour of the forces during an operation against terrorist infrastructures following the Pahalgam attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Nearly 850 Ramlila committees across Delhi plan to hold a special tribute titled 'Operation Sindoor' before their Navratri performances, honoring the valor of the Indian armed forces.
The tribute commemorates Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK, in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam.
The decision, disclosed by Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Mahasangh, aligns with ongoing efforts to acknowledge the bravery of Indian soldiers by incorporating a tribute in the form of a play, short film, or screening before the main Ramlila enactment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Lawmakers Endorse India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Operation Sindoor: Striking Back Against Terrorism
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Applauds Ayurveda's National Revival Amidst PM Modi's Empowerment Agenda
Rohit Sharma Retires: A Tribute from Ajinkya Rahane Amidst KKR's Struggle
Ambedkar University Delhi Unveils New Academic Horizons