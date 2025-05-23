Left Menu

Ramlila Committees Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces with Operation Sindoor

In Delhi, nearly 850 Ramlila committees will screen a special tribute to the Indian armed forces, titled 'Operation Sindoor,' before their performances this Navratri. This tribute celebrates the valour of the forces during an operation against terrorist infrastructures following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST
Ramlila Committees Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces with Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 850 Ramlila committees across Delhi plan to hold a special tribute titled 'Operation Sindoor' before their Navratri performances, honoring the valor of the Indian armed forces.

The tribute commemorates Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK, in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

The decision, disclosed by Arjun Kumar, president of the Ramlila Mahasangh, aligns with ongoing efforts to acknowledge the bravery of Indian soldiers by incorporating a tribute in the form of a play, short film, or screening before the main Ramlila enactment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025