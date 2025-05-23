Kartik Aaryan Embarks on 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Adventure

Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has kicked off filming for his much-anticipated movie, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. The film, produced by the renowned Dharma Productions and helmed by Sameer Vidwans, promises an exciting addition to Aaryan's filmography.

Dharma Productions announced the commencement of filming on its official social media platform, sharing the enthusiasm with fans worldwide. The announcement included a playful note about following Aaryan's new look across seven seas.

Aaryan recently shared a video as he prepared to jet off to Europe for the shoot. His previous work, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, drew significant attention when it was released in 2024 under Anees Bazmee's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)