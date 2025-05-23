Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan Embarks on 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Adventure

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his latest film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The announcement was shared on Karan Johar's production banner's official social media. The film shoot takes place in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:29 IST
Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan has kicked off filming for his much-anticipated movie, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'. The film, produced by the renowned Dharma Productions and helmed by Sameer Vidwans, promises an exciting addition to Aaryan's filmography.

Dharma Productions announced the commencement of filming on its official social media platform, sharing the enthusiasm with fans worldwide. The announcement included a playful note about following Aaryan's new look across seven seas.

Aaryan recently shared a video as he prepared to jet off to Europe for the shoot. His previous work, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, drew significant attention when it was released in 2024 under Anees Bazmee's direction.

