Berlin Eyes Olympic Glory: A Century After 1936

Berlin is aiming to host the Olympic Games once more, potentially cementing a century since the city last welcomed the world under the shadow of Nazi rule in 1936.

The city's mayor, Kai Wegner, is set to unveil the proposed bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games at the iconic Berlin Olympic stadium, with the collaboration of four other German states.

The historic Olympiastadion, initially constructed for the controversial 1936 Games, remains a prominent venue and is poised to play a crucial role should Berlin secure the opportunity to host the Olympic Games again.

(With inputs from agencies.)