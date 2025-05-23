Berlin Eyes Olympic Glory: A Century After 1936
Berlin is considering a bid to host the Olympic Games, possibly marking 100 years since it last hosted under Nazi rule. Mayor Kai Wegner will present the bid plans alongside four other German states. Berlin's historic Olympiastadion will serve as a key venue in the proposal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin is aiming to host the Olympic Games once more, potentially cementing a century since the city last welcomed the world under the shadow of Nazi rule in 1936.
The city's mayor, Kai Wegner, is set to unveil the proposed bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games at the iconic Berlin Olympic stadium, with the collaboration of four other German states.
The historic Olympiastadion, initially constructed for the controversial 1936 Games, remains a prominent venue and is poised to play a crucial role should Berlin secure the opportunity to host the Olympic Games again.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berlin
- Olympics
- 2036
- Germany
- Olympiastadion
- Kai Wegner
- Nazis
- Paralympic
- Olympic Games
- Bid
Advertisement