Jennifer Lopez's Triumphant Return: Hosting the 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez is set to return as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. After a year-long break, she's been rehearsing for a major television performance. Lopez will also honor Janet Jackson with the Icon Award, sharing her excitement about the event.
- Country:
- United States
Renowned singer Jennifer Lopez is making a grand return to the spotlight as she prepares to host the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Having taken the last year off, Lopez has been diligently rehearsing for what marks her first significant television performance in some time, as shared with E! News.
After a year away, during which she focused on filmmaking, Lopez is eager to re-enter the performance realm. She expressed her enthusiasm for celebrating a year of music while withholding further details about her upcoming act. Discussing her creative process, Lopez described collaborating with her long-time creative director, Tabitha Dumo, to conceptualize the show's set.
Lopez's return to the stage doubles with the honor of presenting the Icon Award to Janet Jackson, a pivotal influence in her career. Reflecting on her early work with Jackson, Lopez praised the pop icon's impact on her journey, showcasing her excitement about the prestigious ceremony and her tribute to Jackson's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
