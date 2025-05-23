Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez's Triumphant Return: Hosting the 2025 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez is set to return as the host of the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas. After a year-long break, she's been rehearsing for a major television performance. Lopez will also honor Janet Jackson with the Icon Award, sharing her excitement about the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:20 IST
Jennifer Lopez's Triumphant Return: Hosting the 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez (Photo/Instagram/@jlo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned singer Jennifer Lopez is making a grand return to the spotlight as she prepares to host the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Having taken the last year off, Lopez has been diligently rehearsing for what marks her first significant television performance in some time, as shared with E! News.

After a year away, during which she focused on filmmaking, Lopez is eager to re-enter the performance realm. She expressed her enthusiasm for celebrating a year of music while withholding further details about her upcoming act. Discussing her creative process, Lopez described collaborating with her long-time creative director, Tabitha Dumo, to conceptualize the show's set.

Lopez's return to the stage doubles with the honor of presenting the Icon Award to Janet Jackson, a pivotal influence in her career. Reflecting on her early work with Jackson, Lopez praised the pop icon's impact on her journey, showcasing her excitement about the prestigious ceremony and her tribute to Jackson's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025