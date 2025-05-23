Left Menu

Bravery in the Himalayas: Lt. Shashank Tiwari's Heroic Sacrifice

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of Sikkim Scouts tragically died while rescuing a fellow soldier from a mountain stream in North Sikkim. The heroic act during an operational patrol highlights his bravery. Tributes were paid by the Indian Army and Chief Minister of Sikkim, honoring his valour and dedication.

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari
  • India

In an act of unparalleled bravery, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Sikkim Scouts lost his life while saving a fellow soldier from drowning in a turbulent mountain stream in North Sikkim. A statement released by the Defence on Friday confirmed the officer's tragic demise.

The incident unfolded during an operational patrol at a forward tactical base on Thursday morning. As Lieutenant Tiwari led his team, Agniveer Stephan Subba lost balance crossing a log bridge and was carried away by strong currents. Demonstrating exemplary courage, Lt. Tiwari immediately dove into the freezing waters to rescue his comrade.

Despite the successful rescue of Subba, the powerful current swept Tiwari away, leading to his tragic passing. His body was recovered 800 meters downstream. Tributes poured in from the Indian Army and Sikkim's Chief Minister, honoring the sacrifice and commitment of the young officer, who upheld the highest values of courage and duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

