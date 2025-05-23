Left Menu

Saeed Roustaee Faces Homecoming Uncertainties After Cannes Entry

Iranian director Saeed Roustaee is concerned about his return home after screening 'Woman and Child' at Cannes. Previously penalized for showing a film without Tehran's consent, he remains cautious about Iran's cultural boundaries. His new film, exploring delicate socio-cultural themes, competes for the Palme d'Or.

Iranian director Saeed Roustaee expressed uncertainty regarding his reception in Iran following the Cannes Film Festival screening of his new film, 'Woman and Child.'

Roustaee's careful approach included adherence to mandatory hijab representation, yet he remains wary after previously facing passport confiscation and a suspended sentence for his 2022 entry, 'Leila's Brothers.'

With his latest film competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or, Roustaee navigates Iran's cultural censorship, aiming to share his work with local audiences while respecting the nation's artistic boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

