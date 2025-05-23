Left Menu

Billy Joel Halts Tour Due to Health Concerns: A Closer Look

Billy Joel has canceled his concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. The 76-year-old artist is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised against performing. The condition, affecting those over 65, caused issues with Joel's hearing, vision, and balance due to fluid buildup in the brain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:45 IST
Billy Joel

Billy Joel, the iconic U.S. singer-songwriter and pianist, announced the cancellation of his forthcoming concerts following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder.

The 76-year-old musician is currently receiving physical therapy and, upon medical advice, has temporarily halted performances. Joel expressed his apologies to fans through a social media statement, noting the exacerbation of his condition due to recent shows.

The disorder, common in individuals over 65, led to complications with Joel's hearing, vision, and balance. His latest tour, planned across the U.S., Canada, and England, faced delays due to a previous undisclosed medical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

