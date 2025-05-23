Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel Joins Star-Studded Lineup in New 'Smurfs' Film

Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel adds his voice talent to the latest 'Smurfs' movie, joining stars like Rihanna and John Goodman. Kimmel's role remains mysterious in this live-action animated film where Smurfette leads the charge to rescue Papa Smurf. The film hits theaters on July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:56 IST
John Goodman (Image source/Film's team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-winning television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is making headlines as the latest celebrity to join the cast of the upcoming 'Smurfs' movie. Kimmel, known for his popular late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is contributing his comedic voice talents to the ensemble cast. His previous voice work includes roles in Paw Patrol: The Movie and The Boss Baby series.

This new live-action animated hybrid film also boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Rihanna as Smurfette and John Goodman as Papa Smurf, alongside talents such as James Corden, Nick Offerman and many others. Despite joining the cast, the details of Kimmel's role in the movie have not been disclosed.

The film, which finds Smurfette leading the Smurfs into the real world on a mission to rescue Papa Smurf from evil wizards, is directed by Chris Miller, known for hits like 'Shrek the Third' and 'Puss in Boots'. Written by Pam Brady and based on comics by Peyo, the film releases on July 18, as per reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

