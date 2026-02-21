Left Menu

Venom Swings Into Animation: New Film in Development

An animated 'Venom' film is underway from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. Tom Hardy's involvement is confirmed, although his exact role is uncertain. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the project comes as 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' prepares for a 2027 release. The film is in early development stages.

An animated feature centered on 'Venom,' the notorious symbiotic villain of the Spider-Man universe, is in the pipeline, helmed by 'Final Destination Bloodlines' directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, according to Variety. Tom Hardy, known for his portrayal of Eddie Brock in the live-action 'Venom' series, will be part of the project, though his capacity is yet to be clarified.

The project remains in its fledgling phase, meaning significant changes could arise. While the 'Venom' films faced critical backlash, they triumphed commercially, amassing over $1.8 billion worldwide.

Sony Pictures, which holds the 'Venom' rights through its Marvel Spider-Man licensing agreement, will produce this animation through Sony Pictures Animation. The studio previously struck gold with hits like 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', with a third installment, 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', anticipated in 2027.

Directors Lipovsky and Stein gained recognition with 'Final Destination Bloodlines', a reinvigoration of the horror series that grossed $317.9 million globally. The creative duo is also set to co-write 'Gremlins 3' with Chris Columbus, who will assume directing and producing roles, supported by Steven Spielberg as executive producer, releasing in 2027.

