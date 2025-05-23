Haryana Pays Tribute to Maharishi Kashyap: New Initiative Announced

In a notable tribute to cultural heritage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that a government institution in the state will honor Maharishi Kashyap by bearing his name.

This declaration was made during the state-level Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti celebration in Ladwa, Kurukshetra district, under the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana'.

Further emphasizing the respect for Kashyap's contributions, Saini revealed a financial grant for Kashyap Rajput Dharamshalas and plans for a new Dharamshala, highlighting Kashyap's significant role in enriching Indian culture and philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)