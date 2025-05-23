Emotional Returns: Reconciliation, Family Ties Amidst Cinematic Craft

Director Joachim Trier's latest Cannes competition entry, "Sentimental Value," delves into themes of reconciliation and family. The film, scripted with collaborator Eskil Vogt, highlights the complexities of familial ties.

Renate Reinsve stars as stage actress Nora, clashing with her father Gustav Borg, portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard. Borg, hoping to revive his career in Oslo, faces challenges casting Nora, leading him to Hollywood star Rachel Kemp, played by Elle Fanning.

Following its premiere, "Sentimental Value" gained critical acclaim and a lengthy standing ovation. The film resonates with audiences for its vulnerable storytelling and exploration of emotional connections within families.

