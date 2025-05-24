Musical Tragedy: Plane Crash Claims Lives of Music Executive and Band Drummer

In a devastating incident, a private jet crash in a residential San Diego neighborhood has resulted in the presumed deaths of music talent agent Dave Shapiro and five others, including a member of the band The Devil Wears Prada. The crash occurred as the plane attempted to land in foggy conditions.

Shapiro, 42, along with two of his Sound Talent Group employees and others, were aboard the Cessna 550 Citation that crashed shortly before dawn on Thursday. Despite the jet tearing through a home, miraculously, no fatalities were reported on the ground, with locals, including a Navy family, narrowly escaping.

The crash adds to a troubling series of aviation accidents this year. Officials attribute possible causes to poor visibility and pilot fatigue due to the overnight flight schedule. This latest tragedy underscores the urgency to reassess flight safety regulations and enhance traveler reassurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)