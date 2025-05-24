Left Menu

Stars Rally for Cause at Glamorous Cannes Event Despite Controversies

Celebrities like Adrien Brody and Duran Duran flocked to Cannes for an AIDS research fundraiser at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's F1 film garners praise, U2 receives songwriting honors, and Eurovision faces political controversy. These are just highlights from a bustling week in entertainment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week bustling with entertainment news, celebrities congregated at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival to support AIDS research. The amfAR charity dinner, with tickets starting at $25,000, brought stars away from the festival's usual hustle, continuing its tradition since 1993.

In other news, Brad Pitt's F1 movie received applause from Formula One drivers after a special screening at the Monaco Grand Prix. The film, set to hit North American cinemas on June 27, is praised for its authenticity thanks to action scenes shot during race weekends with the sport's cooperation.

Additionally, political controversy surfaced as Eurovision winner JJ called for Israel's exclusion from the 2026 contest over the Gaza conflict. Despite Eurovision's claim of political neutrality, the event continues to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

