Victory at Cannes: 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo' Claims Un Certain Regard Prize

Chilean director Diego Cespedes' debut film, "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo," captured the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes. The poignant film, set during the AIDS epidemic in 1980s Chile, highlights a queer family's story. The festival also honored various emerging films and directors across diverse themes and geographies.

The Cannes Film Festival's prestigious Un Certain Regard prize was awarded to "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo," directed by Diego Cespedes. The Chilean filmmaker's first feature strikes a chord by focusing on a queer family during the tumultuous onset of the AIDS epidemic in 1980s Chile, earning critical acclaim.

Cespedes gratefully accepted the award, emphasizing the film's underlying message of embracing fear and stubborn existence. This year, the festival's section was strong, showcasing directorial debuts from notable actors like Scarlett Johansson and others. Palestinian filmmakers Arab and Tarzan Nasser received a directing award for "Once Upon a Time in Gaza," while Colombian director Simon Mesa Soto secured a runner-up Jury Prize for his dark comedic take on the art world, "A Poet."

Additional honors included Frank Dillane's and Cleo Diara's best performance awards, alongside Harry Lighton's screenplay acknowledgment. The festival highlighted diverse narratives, underlining voices from Gaza to neo-colonial themes, amidst a celebration of creativity and expression.

