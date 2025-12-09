Latin American Cinematic Voyage: Five Films to Captivate Kerala Film Festival

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala is set to present a curated package of five Latin American films, beginning on December 12. The lineup, featuring intense themes, offers a glimpse into the rich cinematic tapestry of the region.

This year's selection includes Laura Casabe's 'The Virgin of the Quarry Lake', a coming-of-age horror film; Cecilia Kang's award-winning 'Elder Son', which tackles identity and migration; Francisco J Lombardi's 'Inside the Wolf', exploring Peru's internal conflict; and Luciana Piantanida's fantasy feature 'All the Strength'. Verónica Perrotta's mockumentary 'Quemadura China' rounds out the package.

The festival, organized by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, also aims to highlight female talent with its 'Female Focus' category, featuring directors like Kristen Stewart and Shu Qi. Running until December 19, the event promises fresh perspectives and renowned cinematic voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)