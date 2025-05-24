Scarlett Johansson's Directorial Aspirations in the MCU

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is setting her sights on directing a Marvel film, following the debut of her directorial venture 'Eleanor the Great' at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview, Johansson expressed her interest in combining action with human connectivity, drawing from her experience producing 'Black Widow.' She believes in incorporating themes of family and human connection even in large-scale universes.

'Eleanor the Great' tells the story of a 94-year-old woman rebuilding her life, featuring a stellar cast and receiving attention for addressing profound themes.

