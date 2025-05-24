Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson's Directorial Aspirations in the MCU

Scarlett Johansson expresses interest in directing a Marvel film after her debut with 'Eleanor the Great' at Cannes. Known for her role in Marvel Cinematic Universe, she emphasizes human connections in action films. Her latest film features a veteran cast and explores themes of family and loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:36 IST
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is setting her sights on directing a Marvel film, following the debut of her directorial venture 'Eleanor the Great' at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview, Johansson expressed her interest in combining action with human connectivity, drawing from her experience producing 'Black Widow.' She believes in incorporating themes of family and human connection even in large-scale universes.

'Eleanor the Great' tells the story of a 94-year-old woman rebuilding her life, featuring a stellar cast and receiving attention for addressing profound themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

