Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Missiles Threaten Capital
Kyiv experienced a major Russian attack on Saturday morning with air defenses actively engaged. Eyewitnesses confirmed the defensive operations, while military sources reported the deployment of both cruise and ballistic missiles targeting the Ukrainian capital.
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a significant Russian offensive early Saturday, triggering the city's air defenses into action. Residents reported hearing explosions as the city braced for further strikes.
Eyewitnesses confirmed to Reuters that air defense systems were actively engaged across Kyiv. The military released statements on a Telegram channel, indicating that both cruise and ballistic missiles were under deployment, posing a substantial threat to the city.
As tensions escalate, the military's readiness and the effectiveness of Kyiv's defenses are put to the test, heightening concerns over the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian lives and infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
