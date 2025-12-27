Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Missiles Threaten Capital

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a significant Russian offensive early Saturday, triggering the city's air defenses into action. Residents reported hearing explosions as the city braced for further strikes.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Reuters that air defense systems were actively engaged across Kyiv. The military released statements on a Telegram channel, indicating that both cruise and ballistic missiles were under deployment, posing a substantial threat to the city.

As tensions escalate, the military's readiness and the effectiveness of Kyiv's defenses are put to the test, heightening concerns over the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian lives and infrastructure.

