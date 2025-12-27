Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Navigate Ukraine Peace Path

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to discuss key territorial issues with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida as peace talks to end the war progress. A security guarantee agreement is nearly finalized, and discussions will refine drafts and explore potential economic deals while addressing ongoing territorial disputes and Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 04:29 IST
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Navigate Ukraine Peace Path

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to discuss critical territorial issues with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, as peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflict gain momentum. The meeting comes as discussions over a security guarantee agreement near completion and drafts of a 20-point peace plan are approximately 90% finished.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the potential outcomes, noting that the U.S. has offered a 15-year security guarantee deal that could be renewed. However, Kyiv seeks a longer-term agreement to ensure robust protection against future Russian aggressions. Territorial negotiations, particularly concerning the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, remain challenging, with Moscow demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of eastern Donetsk.

The U.S. has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine agrees to cede parts of Donetsk, though specifics are yet to be outlined. Zelenskiy mentioned the possibility of a referendum on the 20-point plan if a ceasefire is secured. Meanwhile, Russia continues its aggressive tactics, exacerbating Ukraine's energy crisis, as European leaders consider joining the talks online to bolster diplomatic efforts.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

 Global
2
Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

 Global
3
US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

 Brazil
4
Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025