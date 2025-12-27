High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Navigate Ukraine Peace Path

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to discuss critical territorial issues with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, as peace talks to resolve the ongoing conflict gain momentum. The meeting comes as discussions over a security guarantee agreement near completion and drafts of a 20-point peace plan are approximately 90% finished.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the potential outcomes, noting that the U.S. has offered a 15-year security guarantee deal that could be renewed. However, Kyiv seeks a longer-term agreement to ensure robust protection against future Russian aggressions. Territorial negotiations, particularly concerning the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, remain challenging, with Moscow demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of eastern Donetsk.

The U.S. has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine agrees to cede parts of Donetsk, though specifics are yet to be outlined. Zelenskiy mentioned the possibility of a referendum on the 20-point plan if a ceasefire is secured. Meanwhile, Russia continues its aggressive tactics, exacerbating Ukraine's energy crisis, as European leaders consider joining the talks online to bolster diplomatic efforts.