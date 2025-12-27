China Sanctions: A New Twist in U.S.-Taiwan Relations
China's foreign ministry has announced sanctions targeting 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defense firms over arms sales to Taiwan. This move follows the U.S. selling a substantial arms package to Taiwan, prompting Beijing's strong objections and emphasizing the Taiwan issue as central to U.S.-China relations.
China's foreign ministry on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defense firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, in response to arms sales to Taiwan.
The U.S. State Department responded critically, opposing China's move that freezes assets and bars businesses from operating with these entities in China. The inclusion of key figures from sanctioned defense firms also restricts them from entering China.
This latest development stems from Washington's record $11.1 billion arms deal to Taiwan, provoking Beijing's ire as it sees Taiwan as part of China's territory. The underlying tension in U.S.-China relations persists as the U.S. continues its legal obligation to equip Taiwan for self-defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-China hits US defence firms with sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan
China sanctions US defence firms, individuals over arms sales to Taiwan
China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Trump's Taiwan arms sales
Boeing Boosts B737 Production Amid Industry Resurgence
Emergency Landing: Air India’s Boeing 777 Incident