Left Menu

China Sanctions: A New Twist in U.S.-Taiwan Relations

China's foreign ministry has announced sanctions targeting 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defense firms over arms sales to Taiwan. This move follows the U.S. selling a substantial arms package to Taiwan, prompting Beijing's strong objections and emphasizing the Taiwan issue as central to U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 04:22 IST
China Sanctions: A New Twist in U.S.-Taiwan Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's foreign ministry on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defense firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, in response to arms sales to Taiwan.

The U.S. State Department responded critically, opposing China's move that freezes assets and bars businesses from operating with these entities in China. The inclusion of key figures from sanctioned defense firms also restricts them from entering China.

This latest development stems from Washington's record $11.1 billion arms deal to Taiwan, provoking Beijing's ire as it sees Taiwan as part of China's territory. The underlying tension in U.S.-China relations persists as the U.S. continues its legal obligation to equip Taiwan for self-defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

Tragic Shooting Amid Child Custody Exchange in Mint Hill

 Global
2
Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm

 Global
3
US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

US Strikes Shake Nigerian Village: An Evolving Conflict

 Brazil
4
Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

Gus Atkinson's Injury Setback in the Ashes Series

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025