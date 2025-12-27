China Sanctions: A New Twist in U.S.-Taiwan Relations

China's foreign ministry on Friday imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 20 U.S. defense firms, including Boeing's St. Louis branch, in response to arms sales to Taiwan.

The U.S. State Department responded critically, opposing China's move that freezes assets and bars businesses from operating with these entities in China. The inclusion of key figures from sanctioned defense firms also restricts them from entering China.

This latest development stems from Washington's record $11.1 billion arms deal to Taiwan, provoking Beijing's ire as it sees Taiwan as part of China's territory. The underlying tension in U.S.-China relations persists as the U.S. continues its legal obligation to equip Taiwan for self-defense.

