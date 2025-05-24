A Father's Obsession: Shubman Gill’s Journey from Fazilka to Headingley

There are fathers, and then there are fathers who go to extraordinary lengths for their children. Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a successful farmer from a village near the Indo-Pakistan border, moved to Mohali to nurture his son Shubman's exceptional cricketing talent, betting everything on the young boy's potential.

Since childhood, Shubman only had eyes for cricket, swinging a bat gifted by his grandfather. His rise to fame is rooted in discipline and determination, bolstered by his father's unwavering commitment to help him achieve the ultimate dream—donning India's Test cap.

When Shubman finally walked onto the field at Headingley in England, Lakhwinder watched proudly. This was the culmination of a 16-year journey of sacrifice, where the family gave up comforts and social gatherings to focus on his career, an unyielding path that paid off as Shubman's talent caught national attention.

