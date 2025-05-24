Left Menu

A Father's Obsession: Shubman Gill’s Journey from Fazilka to Headingley

This piece chronicles the journey of cricketer Shubman Gill, highlighting his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill's dedication and sacrifices. From a young talent in village Fazilka to becoming an Indian Test captain, Shubman's story is one of resilience, dedication, and timely opportunities that shaped his cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:19 IST
A Father's Obsession: Shubman Gill’s Journey from Fazilka to Headingley
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

There are fathers, and then there are fathers who go to extraordinary lengths for their children. Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a successful farmer from a village near the Indo-Pakistan border, moved to Mohali to nurture his son Shubman's exceptional cricketing talent, betting everything on the young boy's potential.

Since childhood, Shubman only had eyes for cricket, swinging a bat gifted by his grandfather. His rise to fame is rooted in discipline and determination, bolstered by his father's unwavering commitment to help him achieve the ultimate dream—donning India's Test cap.

When Shubman finally walked onto the field at Headingley in England, Lakhwinder watched proudly. This was the culmination of a 16-year journey of sacrifice, where the family gave up comforts and social gatherings to focus on his career, an unyielding path that paid off as Shubman's talent caught national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025