Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Mukul Dev

Veteran actor Mukul Dev, aged 54, has passed away, leaving behind a rich legacy in film and television. His brother Rahul Dev announced his death and scheduled cremation. Tributes are pouring in from the entertainment industry, with heartfelt messages from colleagues and friends like Vindu Dara Singh and Manoj Bajpayee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:26 IST
Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Mukul Dev
Rahul Dev, Mukul Dev (Photo/Instagram/@rahuldevofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of actor-model Mukul Dev, who tragically passed away at the age of 54. The circumstances of his death remain unclear, but the void he leaves is palpable.

On the social media platform Instagram, his brother, actor Rahul Dev, shared an official statement expressing sorrow over Mukul's demise. He informed followers that the cremation would take place on Saturday evening at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi, where family and friends will pay their final respects.

Celebrated for his roles in television series like 'Gharwali Uparwali' and films such as 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' Mukul Dev's passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment fraternity. Among those mourning his loss is close friend and co-star Vindu Dara Singh, who honored Mukul's memory on X, praising his vibrant spirit and contributions. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also offered heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the irreplaceable gap Mukul leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025