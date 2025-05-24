Entertainment Industry Mourns the Loss of Mukul Dev

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the death of actor-model Mukul Dev, who tragically passed away at the age of 54. The circumstances of his death remain unclear, but the void he leaves is palpable.

On the social media platform Instagram, his brother, actor Rahul Dev, shared an official statement expressing sorrow over Mukul's demise. He informed followers that the cremation would take place on Saturday evening at Dayanand Mukti Dham in Delhi, where family and friends will pay their final respects.

Celebrated for his roles in television series like 'Gharwali Uparwali' and films such as 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' Mukul Dev's passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment fraternity. Among those mourning his loss is close friend and co-star Vindu Dara Singh, who honored Mukul's memory on X, praising his vibrant spirit and contributions. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also offered heartfelt condolences, emphasizing the irreplaceable gap Mukul leaves behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)