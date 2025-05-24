Shimla's Historic Records Go Digital: Easy Access to Birth and Death Certificates

The historic town of Shimla, once the summer capital of British India, has taken a significant digital leap. The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) announced on Saturday that they have digitized their birth and death certificate records, making them accessible online.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan informed PTI that records from 1870 to May 2015, covering about six lakh individuals, are now available on the SMC website. This initiative is expected to ease the process for many, eliminating the need for physical visits to Shimla, ultimately saving time and money.

Notably, descendants of British settlers, Bengalis, and former Shimla residents seeking genealogical records or corrections will particularly benefit from this change. Chauhan assures minimal charges for obtaining these documents online and confirms the inclusion of provisions for correcting names and places.

