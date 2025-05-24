Star-Studded Arab Media Summit 2025 to Illuminate Dubai
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will join fellow influencers at the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai. The event will host over 6,000 participants, featuring key sessions with Khan and British media figure Piers Morgan. The summit spans three days, from May 26-28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:53 IST
- United Arab Emirates
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be one of the prominent voices at the upcoming Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025 in Dubai.
The summit, which aims to bring together the crème de la crème of the entertainment, journalism, and digital content worlds, will take place from May 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The gathering will see participation from over 6,000 media professionals, including renowned ministers, editors, content creators, and influencers from the UAE and the wider Arab region. Noteworthy figures, such as British media personality Piers Morgan, will also be featured, engaging in key conversations throughout the event.
