EmpowerHer: Building Confidence and Changing Perceptions in Women Leadership

Anuradha Shroff, the Chairperson of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Singapore Chapter, asserted that women empowerment transcends feminism and equality. It emphasizes confidence building and perception shifts, she stated during the launch of ICAI Singapore's EmpowerHer sub-committee.

Shroff articulated the necessity of instilling gender diversity and empowerment within the profession, highlighting the chapter's commitment to nurturing a supportive environment for women professionals. 'Women empowerment is not solely about equality but about fostering confidence and changing perceptions,' Shroff remarked.

The occasion was graced by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, and ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda, reinforcing the leadership's dedication to creating opportunities for women in leadership roles.