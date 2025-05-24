Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Miss World 2025: Milla Maggie's Unexpected Exit

Miss England 2025, Milla Maggie, has left the Miss World 2025 pageant due to a family emergency. Charlotte Grant replaced her. Allegations of negative remarks made by Maggie were denied by Miss World Organisation, citing video evidence of Maggie's positive experience. The pageant continues until May 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:44 IST
Milla Maggie, representing England in the Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn from the competition citing a family emergency, according to the organisers' statement on Saturday.

With Maggie's exit, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up, has taken over her representation duties and has received a warm welcome in India.

Controversy arose when alleged negative comments by Maggie were challenged by Miss World Organisation, who released videos showing her positive experience during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

