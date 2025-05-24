Drama Unfolds at Miss World 2025: Milla Maggie's Unexpected Exit

Milla Maggie, representing England in the Miss World 2025 pageant, has withdrawn from the competition citing a family emergency, according to the organisers' statement on Saturday.

With Maggie's exit, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up, has taken over her representation duties and has received a warm welcome in India.

Controversy arose when alleged negative comments by Maggie were challenged by Miss World Organisation, who released videos showing her positive experience during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)