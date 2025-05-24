Left Menu

Ooty on Red Alert: Tourist Spots Shut Amidst Torrential Rains

Ooty, a popular hilly tourist destination, faces closures of major attractions due to heavy rains after the IMD issued a red alert. Safety measures have led to the shutting down of famous spots, while restoration efforts are underway after severe weather uprooted trees and damaged infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst heavy rains, the popular hilly destination Ooty has seen the closure of its famed tourist spots following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials have prioritized tourist safety, resulting in the closure of attractions such as the Boat House, Dottabetta peak, and the pine forest.

As authorities inspected the safety measures, the downpour's impact was evident with 60 trees uprooted on the Ooty-Coonoor Road and damage to electric poles in 14 areas. Restoration efforts are actively underway by relevant agencies to manage the aftermath.

The severe weather has led to a significant drop in temperatures, compelling residents and visitors to light bonfires for warmth. The IMD's red alert forecasts extremely heavy rain, measuring over 20 cm within just 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

